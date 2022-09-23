Moscow-held regions of Ukraine are voting on whether to become part of Russia, in referendums that Kiev and its allies have condemned as an unlawful land grab.

Voting began at 0500 GMT on Friday and was due to end on Tuesday in four regions controlled entirely or in part by Russian troops — Donetsk and Luhansk in the east and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

The referendums come after Putin announced this week a mandatory troop call-up for about 300,000 reservists, which also sparked resounding condemnation in the West.

Ukrainian forces have seized back most of the northeastern Kharkiv region in a huge counter-offensive that has seen Kiev retaking hundreds of towns and villages under Russian control for months.

The four regions' integration into Russia — which for most observers is already a foregone conclusion — would represent a major new escalation of the conflict.

"We cannot — we will not — allow President Putin to get away with it," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a UN Security Council session on Thursday, lashing out against the referendums as a "sham".

"The very international order we've gathered here to uphold is being shredded before our eyes...(defending Ukraine's sovereignty) is about protecting an international order where no nation can redraw the borders of another by force," he said.

The referendums are reminiscent of a similar sort in 2014 that saw the Crimean Peninsula in Ukraine annexed by Russia.

READ MORE:Will Friday’s referendum complicate the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

War of words

In the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions — already recognised as independent by Putin right before he launched the offensive in February — residents will have to answer if they support their "republic's entry into Russia", according to Russian news agency TASS.

Ballots in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will have this question: "Are you in favour of secession from Ukraine, formation of an independent state by the region and its joining the Russian Federation as a subject of the Russian Federation?"