Friday, September 23, 2022

Ukraine says recaptured territory as annexation polls open

Kiev said its forces had recaptured a village in the eastern Donetsk region and territory around another war-scarred town there, as Moscow-proxies held votes on annexation by Russia.

"The Ukrainian army has retaken the village of Yatskivka in the Donetsk region," a senior army official told reporters, adding that Kiev's forces had "also regained control over positions to the south of Bakhmut," also in Donetsk.

Russian officials, including ex-president Dmitry Medvedev, said that after the regions are incorporated into Russia, any attack on them by Ukrainian forces would be considered an attack on Russia.

Ryabkov: Russia not threatening anyone with nuclear weapons

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said that Moscow was not threatening anybody with nuclear weapons, and that open confrontation with the United States and NATO was not in Russia's interests, state news agencies reported.

"The criteria for their use are outlined in Russia's military doctrine," the Interfax agency quoted Ryabkov as saying.

Earlier this week, President Vladimir Putin told the West he was "not bluffing" when he said he would use nuclear weapons if Russia's territorial integrity was threatened.

Ukraine: 436 bodies exhumed from mass site, 30 show torture

Ukrainian officials say 436 bodies have been exhumed from a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izyum, 30 of them with visible signs of torture.

The governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Synyehubov, and the region’s police chief, Volodymyr Tymoshko, told reporters in Izyum that three more grave sites have been located in areas retaken by Ukrainian forces in a counteroffensive this month.

UN-mandated inquiry to investigate Izyum mass burial site

A UN mandated investigative body intends to investigate a mass burial site near Izyum, in eastern Ukraine, where hundreds of bodies have been found.

"This is of course a novel incident but we certainly intend to look into the Izyum event as well," Erik Mose, who heads the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, said at a press briefing.

Asked about whether crimes against humanity had been committed, Mose said that the commission had not yet reached that conclusion citing both a lack of evidence and analysis.

Finland set to restrict Russian entries as number rise

The number of Russians entering Finland has doubled since Moscow announced a mobilisation for the Ukraine war, a border agency spokesman told AFP news agency, as the Nordic country prepared to restrict entry.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that Russian tourism and travel "has to be stopped, including transit through Finland," adding that the security risk posed by Russian travellers should be "re-evaluated" after Moscow's announcement of mobilisation.

The Nordic nation drastically limited tourist visas for Russians in September, but they continue to enter Finland with visas issued by other EU countries in the Schengen borderless travel area.

Ukraine appreciates Türkiye’s role in prisoner swap deal

Ukraine has reiterated its appreciation for Türkiye’s role in securing a prisoner swap deal with Russia.

“Ukraine is grateful to Türkiye and personally to the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the mediation efforts that made possible the return of 215 people from Russian captivity. We highly appreciate this support,” said the country’s foreign ministry on Twitter on Thursday.

A day earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Russia and Ukraine agreed on a prisoner swap deal as a result of Türkiye's mediation and diplomatic exchanges with the leaders of the two countries.

US: More than 1M Ukrainians may have been deported

A US envoy said that Russia has "interrogated, detained and forcible deported" between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainians, citing unnamed sources, and urged a UN-mandated commission of inquiry to investigate.

"We urge the commissioners to continue to examine the growing evidence of Russia's filtration operations, forced deportations and disappearances," US Ambassador Michele Taylor told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, referring to a commission of inquiry into Ukraine.

UN investigators: war crimes committed in Ukraine

UN investigators said that "war crimes" have been committed in the Ukraine conflict, listing Russian bombings of civilians areas, numerous executions, torture and horrific sexual violence.

"Based on the evidence gathered by the Commission, it has concluded that war crimes have been committed in Ukraine," Erik Mose, the head of the investigation team, told the UN Human Rights Council on Friday.

The council was set up by the Commission of Inquiry (COI) - the highest-possible level of investigation - in May to investigate crimes in Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

