BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
'Enormous discounts' to China, India on Russian oil after price cap plan
Moscow is already facing the heat of a planned Western price cap on its oil and is offering huge discounts to partners while looking for other buyers, says US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.
'Enormous discounts' to China, India on Russian oil after price cap plan
US has been urging China and India to join the coalition of countries seeking to impose a price cap on Russian oil. / Reuters Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
September 22, 2022

A planned Western price cap on Russian oil is already making a difference, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said, noting that Russia was now offering China and India "enormous discounts" while looking for other outlets for its oil.

In December, Europe would halt the bulk of its purchases of three million barrels per day, putting additional pressure on Russia to find new buyers for its oil, Yellen told a conference hosted by The Atlantic magazine on Thursday.

Europe was facing a tough winter with tight energy supplies as it decoupled from Russian energy, Yellen said.

She said that could have some spillover effects on the United States, but she "wouldn't exaggerate" the potential impact on US growth.

Russia, Saudi Arabia 'praise' OPEC+

RECOMMENDED

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, meanwhile, spoke on Thursday and praised efforts within the OPEC+ framework, confirming their intention to stick to existing agreements, the Kremlin said.

In a statement, it also said the two men had discussed ways the two countries could cooperate to ensure stability in the global oil market. 

In late July the two nations said they remained committed to the OPEC+ agreement to preserve market stability and balance supply and demand.

Russia pushed ahead with its biggest conscription since World War Two, raising concerns an escalation of the conflict could further hurt supply.

The European Union is considering an oil price cap, tighter curbs on high-tech exports to Russia and more sanctions against individuals, diplomats said, responding to what the West condemned as an escalation in "Moscow's war in Ukraine."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'