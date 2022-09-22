Türkiye is preparing to host an economic summit in Istanbul city that will bring experts together to discuss the change in the global economic order following the Covid pandemic.

The Economic Transformation Summit will be held on September 29 and it will be the first of its kind, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Participants will discuss how the Covid-19 pandemic transformed world economies and how emerging markets affected and changed their paradigms in the post-pandemic era, the ministry noted.

Prominent finance and economy professionals, industry export and employment representatives centered on NGOs, academicians, writers and market delegates from across the world will gather for the event.

Leading academics will discuss economic developments, policies, global balances, investment, production, employment, exports and growth.

What experts will be discussing