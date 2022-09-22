Moscow has begun its mandatory troop call-up to try to bolster a stumbling offensive effort in Ukraine, with authorities saying thousands had volunteered even as Ukraine's president urged reservists to "protest, run away, or surrender" to the Ukrainian army.

Amateur footage posted on social media since President Vladimir Putin ordered the mobilisation of reservists on Wednesday purported to show hundreds of Russian citizens across the country responding to the military summons.

The Russian military said on Thursday that at least 10,000 people had volunteered to fight in 24 hours since the order.

The call-up came as Moscow-held regions of Ukraine are to vote in the coming days on whether to become part of Russia in referendums that have been called an "unlawful land grab" by Kiev and its allies.

Moscow took these steps after Ukrainian forces seized back most of the northeastern Kharkiv region, which has been seen as a possible turning point in the seven-month conflict that had fallen into stalemate.

But men also rushed to leave Russia before they were made to join.

Flights out of Russia to neighbouring countries, mainly ex-Soviet republics that allow Russians visa-free entry, are nearly entirely booked and prices have skyrocketed, pointing to an exodus of Russians wanting to avoid going to fight.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Russians to resist Putin's partial mobilisation during his daily address.

"Protest. Fight back. Run away. Or surrender" to the Ukrainian army, he said. "You are already complicit in all these crimes, murders and torture of Ukrainians. Because you were silent. Because you are silent."

All eyes on annexation referendums