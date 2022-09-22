The United States has placed Iran's morality police on its sanctions blacklist following the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab headscarf improperly.

The US Treasury said on Thursday that the morality police were "responsible" for Amini's death, which has sparked an outpouring of anger.

"Mahsa Amini was a courageous woman whose death in morality police custody was yet another act of brutality by the Iranian regime's security forces against its own people," said Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen.

The US announced the sanctions "for abuse and violence against Iranian women and the violation of the rights of peaceful Iranian protestors."

The move was taken as violent protests erupted across Iran following the death of Amini last week who had been arrested by the public morality unit of the national police.

"We condemn this unconscionable act in the strongest terms and call on the Iranian government to end its violence against women and its ongoing violent crackdown on free expression and assembly," Yellen said in a statement.

READ MORE: Death toll from Iran protests climbs as internet restricted

Nationwide protests