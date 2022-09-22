At least 3,000 athletes from 102 countries will participate in the 4th World Nomad Games hosted by Türkiye from September 29 to October 2. The venue of this grand sporting spectacle is in the ancient town of Iznik in northwestern Bursa province.

The contestants will compete in games such as horseback archery, pahlavani and flight shooting among others. The organisers say the idea of the event is to preserve the historic nomadic traditions.

“We will have tens of different sports from different geographies of the world to be held in a showcase kind of event rather than competition between countries,” says Bilal Erdogan, president of the World Ethnosport Confederation, which is one of the event's organisers.

“Traditional sports scene is very rich. There are over 100 varieties of wrestling only. So, there are games we can hold competitions for and there are games we can only showcase to people for them to see it for the first time.

“This is going to be an amazing cultural show. We hope it will be interesting to see for people within Türkiye and outside,” Erdogan said.

Originally envisioned a decade ago in 2012, the first three editions were hosted by Kyrgyzstan in 2014, 2016 and 2018. The widespread Covid-19 pandemic prolonged the staging of the fourth edition, until now.

The decision to award hosting rights is taken after a consultative process by the Council of Head of States of the Organisation of Turkic States.