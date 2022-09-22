Türkiye has dispatched two more "Kindness Trains" loaded with relief goods for victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan, which have submerged one-third of the South Asian nation.

The eighth and ninth trains carrying 1,040 tonnes of disaster relief goods, including food and hygiene products, left the capital Ankara on Thursday.

This shipment is being coordinated by the state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) with the contribution of 22 non-governmental organisations from 30 Turkish provinces.

The sendoff ceremony was attended by Pakistan's Ambassador to Ankara Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Onder Bozkurt, vice president of disaster response at AFAD.

Speaking at the ceremony, Qazi thanked the Turkish people who are standing with Pakistan in the country’s time of need.

“These will help us overcome the very serious shortage of food that we are encountering on account of the floods in Pakistan,” said Qazi.

“I am certain that we will be able to overcome this very serious challenge, but with the Turkish people standing with us, we are stronger,” Qazi added.

READ MORE: Türkiye sends two planes carrying aid for Pakistan flood victims