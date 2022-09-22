The UK government has lifted England's moratorium on fracking, a controversial method to dig for fossil fuels, to boost energy output after key supplier Russia's assault on Ukraine.

"To bolster the UK's energy security, the UK government has today lifted the moratorium on shale gas production in England," the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said in a statement on Thursday.

And it confirmed support for a new oil and gas licensing round next month for 100 new licences.

Prime Minister Liz Truss had flagged the move two weeks ago, shortly after taking office, in a vast energy package tackling fallout from Russian President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine.

'Net energy exporter by 2040'

Britain had in 2019 called a halt to fracking — or hydraulic fracturing which is used to release hydrocarbons locked deep underground — due to fears it could trigger earthquakes.

"In light of Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine and weaponisation of energy, strengthening our energy security is an absolute priority," added business and energy secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg.

"As the Prime Minister said, we are going to ensure the UK is a net energy exporter by 2040.

"To get there we will need to explore all avenues available to us through solar, wind, oil and gas production — so it's right that we've lifted the pause to realise any potential sources of domestic gas."