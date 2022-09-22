A Pakistani court has deferred contempt of court proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan after he expressed his willingness to apologise for his remarks about a judge.

Khan, who appeared before a five-member Islamabad High Court bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Thursday, said during the proceedings that he is willing to apologise to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and assure her that he never intended to threaten or insult her.

Following the announcement, the court stated that Khan's indictment for contempt of court had been postponed.

The former prime minister was instructed to submit an affidavit, and the matter was deferred until next week.

The court had initiated contempt proceedings against Khan following his speech at a public rally in Islamabad last month.

He was accused of threatening police officials and a woman judge who extended the physical remand of Shahbaz Gill, his chief of staff arrested over treason charges.

Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) claimed that Gill was tortured in police custody, which the authorities denied. Last week, Islamabad High Court released Gill on bail.

READ MORE: Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan booked for 'terrorising' police, judge