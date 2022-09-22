In a major scientific breakthrough, researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign have found a way to clean the sensitive mirrors in extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUVL) machines.

The development saves time in the lengthy process of removing these mirrors physically, reducing downtime and boosting the production of advanced microchips.

Professor David N Ruzic, who's working with the Dutch photolithography company ASML, says that after more than a decade of research, he has finally succeeded in finding a technique to remove debris from the machines.

In the experiments conducted on ASML equipment, Ruzic used a plasma to turn debris into gas, which is then sucked out via a pump.

That potentially resolves a major headache for the semiconductor industry, which is in constant search of ways to shrink the size of transistors so advanced microprocessors can be produced smoothly and at lower costs.

The EUVL machines play a central role in the global production of chips, which are used in devices like iPhones and computers.

On any given day, here's how a standard EUVL machine operates: A laser evaporates tiny droplets of molten tin to generate a plasma, which then etches integrated circuits on silicon wafers. But the process generates tin debris and increases the wear and tear of the $200 million-a-piece machine.

“This research will ultimately lead to a higher throughput — more wafers per hour,” says Professor David N Ruzic, who led the years-long research and authored the paper on its outcome.

“You might realise that there’s a roadmap to make these machines more efficient. The tin problem is only going to get worse. So you need to implement a solution to keep productivity up,” he tells TRT World in an interview.

Ruzic is the director of multiple laboratories at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, including the Center for Plasma Materials Interaction.

The tin removal research, which was published in the Journal of Applied Physics earlier this year, received a special citation (a Scilight) by the American Institute of Physics on September 16.

With the help of Ruzic's research and its practical success, the EUVL machines manufactured by ASML are at the cusp of taking the semiconductor industry to the next level.

But there is a major hiccup the company has to reconcile with: ASML is currently caught in the middle of the US-China chip war.

Washington has blocked ASML from selling the machines to Shanghai-based Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), one of the world’s largest semiconductor foundries or fabs. ASML is likely to face a loss of $2 billion in revenues because of the ban.