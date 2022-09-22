Iran has restricted internet access after days of protests that have claimed at least 17 lives, following the death of a young woman in the custody of the so-called morality police.

However, the Oslo-based non-government group Iran Human Rights said on Thursday that at least 31 civilians had been killed in a crackdown by the Iranian security forces in six nights of violence.

Among those killed in clashes have been police and militia officers, state TV reported, while overseas-based human rights groups reported many more deaths, which could not be independently verified.

Iranian officials had previously confirmed the deaths of six demonstrators, with at least four having died in Kurdistan, the home province of Mahsa Amini, the young woman whose death last week triggered the protests, and two in Kermanshah, another province with a large Kurdish community.

While protests erupted in Kurdistan province, they have since spread across the country. Protesters in Tehran and other Iranian cities torched police stations and vehicles on Thursday as the unrest intensified.

The Iranian authorities have denied any involvement in the deaths of protesters.

Revolutionary Guard responds

Iran's Revolutionary Guard called on the the judiciary to prosecute "those who spread false news and rumours" about Amini's death. In a statement, the Guard expressed sympathy with the family and relatives of Amini.