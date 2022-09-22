Russia is set to face direct pressure at the United Nations over its military offensive Ukraine, whose leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to the world to punish Moscow.

As global leaders convene for the annual General Assembly on Thursday, the Security Council will hold a special session among foreign ministers called by France on impunity for rights abuses in Ukraine.

The session is expected to bring Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov face to face with top Western diplomats, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

After two years of pandemic restrictions, only one leader was still allowed to address the General Assembly virtually — Zelenskyy, who in a pre-recorded video called 15 times for "punishment" of Russia and received a rare standing ovation.

"Ukraine demands punishment for trying to steal our territory. Punishment for the murders of thousands of people. Punishment for tortures and humiliations of women and men," Zelenskyy said in English.

He said his five non-negotiable conditions for peace included punishment for Russian aggression, restoration of Ukraine's security, and territorial integrity and security guarantees.

"...This is the first item of our peace formula. Comprehensive item. Punishment," Zelenskyy told the assembly.

He called for a special tribunal to hold Russia accountable, saying it would be a "signal to all would-be aggressors". He also demanded a compensation fund, saying Russia "should pay for this war with its own assets."

READ MORE: Erdogan: Russia, Ukraine swap 200 POWs under Türkiye's mediation