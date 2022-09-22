Relatives of the 43 Mexican students who disappeared in 2014 have protested outside Israel's embassy, demanding the extradition of a former top investigator wanted in connection with the case.

"Israel is protecting Tomas Zeron, a human rights violator who tortured those he detained at the time to build the 'historical truth,'" Meliton Ortega, a representative of the students' families, told AFP news agency.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City, with no visible police presence.

Some carried pictures of the missing students while others sprayed graffiti on the embassy walls.

Zeron, who previously led Mexico's Criminal Investigation Agency, is accused of manipulating the investigation into one of the country's worst human rights tragedies.

Zeron is one of the architects of the so-called "historical truth," the official version of the case presented in 2015 that was rejected by the victims' relatives and independent experts.

Mexico has repeatedly asked Israel to hand over Zeron, who is also accused of kidnapping, torturing suspects and manipulating evidence –– allegations he has denied.

'State crime'