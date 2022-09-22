Thursday, September 22, 2022

UN chief at Security Council urges probe into Ukraine war 'catalog of cruelty'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged a probe into the "catalog of cruelty" in Ukraine's war as he opened a Security Council meeting with the top Russian and US diplomats.

Reports from the United Nations rights body show "a catalog of cruelty — summary executions, sexual violence, torture and other inhumane and degrading treatment against civilians and prisoners of war," Guterres said.

"All these allegations must be thoroughly investigated, to ensure accountability," he said, without directly pointing the finger at Russia.

Blinken tells Security Council world 'can't let Putin get away with it'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged the world to hold President Vladimir Putin accountable for the Ukraine conflict, at a Security Council meeting attended by Russia.

"The very international order we've gathered here to uphold is being shredded before our eyes. We cannot — we will not —let President Putin get away with it," Blinken said.

Russia FM rejects Western accusations on Ukraine at Security Council

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has rejected Western accusations at a UN Security Council session on abuses in Ukraine, calling instead for punishment of Kiev's government.

"The United States and their allies with the connivance of international human rights organisations have been covering the crimes of the Kyiv regime," Lavrov said after the Security Council heard accounts of abuses by Russian forces.

Kremlin proxies in Ukraine double down ahead of annexation votes

Kremlin-supported officials in Ukrainian regions controlled by Moscow's forces have vowed to press ahead with polls this week on annexation by Russia, after world leaders condemned the votes and said the results would be void.

Four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine — Donetsk and Lugansk in the east and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south — announced that they would hold the votes over five days, beginning on Friday.

Ukraine, US energy ministers discuss sanctions on Rosatom

Ukraine's energy minister German Galushchenko discussed the possibility of sanctions on Russia's nuclear power supplier Rosatom with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm at talks in the United States, Ukraine's energy ministry has said.

"German Galushchenko emphasised that the Russian state corporation Rosatom takes direct part in the aggression against Ukraine and covers up acts of nuclear terrorism," the ministry wrote on its website.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said last month it was "not normal" that Western countries have not yet imposed sanctions on Rosatom.

Russia: Some 10,000 volunteers to fight in Ukraine

The Russian military has said that at least 10,000 people had volunteered to fight in Ukraine, one day after President Vladimir Putin ordered a mobilisation of reservists.

"During the first day of partial mobilisation, about 10,000 citizens arrived at recruitment offices of their own accord without waiting for a summons," Vladimir Tsimlyansky, a military spokesman, told Russia's Interfax news agency.

China: protracted Ukraine crisis not in interests of all parties

An expanded and protracted Ukraine crisis is not in the interests of all parties, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on the sidelines of a United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

China hopes that the "flame of war" will go out as soon as possible, a Chinese foreign ministry statement cited Wang as saying.

Poland distributes iodine pills as fears grow over Ukraine nuclear plant

Poland, concerned about fighting around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear powerplant, has distributed iodine tablets to regional fire departments to give to people in the event of radioactive exposure, a deputy minister said.

Iodine is considered a way of protecting the body against conditions such as thyroid cancer in case of radioactive exposure.

Shelling at the site of Zaporizhzhia — Europe's biggest nuclear power plant — has damaged buildings close to its six reactors and cut power cables, risking a nuclear catastrophe that would affect neighbouring countries. Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the shelling around the plant.

Putin ally Medvedchuk freed in swap with Ukraine: Separatists

A leader of Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine has confirmed the release of President Vladimir Putin's ally Viktor Medvedchuk in a prisoner swap with Ukraine.

"Fifty-six people were released, 55 of them servicemen...Viktor Medvedchuk was also released from captivity," Denis Pushilin told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, referring to the former Ukrainian lawmaker, who was accused of high treason.

Moscow says 55 servicemen from Ukraine prisoner swap now in Russia

Russia has said that 55 servicemen released in the largest prisoner exchange with Kiev since the start of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine are now in Russia.

"All servicemen have been delivered to the territory of the Russian Federation by military transport aircraft and are in medical institutions of Russia's defence ministry," the ministry said in a statement.

It said that the released prisoners were "in mortal danger" while in captivity. "They are receiving the necessary psychological and medical assistance," it added.

Five UK prisoners released by Russia arrive in Britain: BBC

Five UK prisoners of war who were released by Russia as part of an exchange with Ukraine have arrived in Britain, non-profit organisation Presidium Network was reported as saying by the BBC on Thursday.

The five are Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner, John Harding, Dylan Healy and Andrew Hill.

Presidium Network, which says it carries out evacuations of families and individuals from war zones and which has been supporting the family of Healy, said: "We know that all are back safety in the UK", according to the BBC.

Russian offensive has cost Ukraine '$1 trillion'

Russia's offensive in Ukraine has caused almost $1 trillion of damage, a Kiev government official has said, as the conflict batters the country's economy.

In terms of "direct and indirect costs" Ukraine had suffered "somewhere close to $1 trillion" in damages, said Oleg Ustenko, economic advisor to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The figure was equivalent to five times Ukraine's annual GDP before the invasion in February, Ustenko said at an event hosted by the German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin.

Pro-Russia separatists say at least six killed in shelling of Donetsk market

Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine say at least six civilians have been killed and six more injured in a missile strike on a market in the centre of Donetsk.