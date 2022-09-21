A US air strike in central Somalia has killed 27 Al Shabab terrorists, the American military said.

The air strike was conducted on Sept 18 "at the request of the Federal Government of Somalia … against Al Shabab terrorists who were attacking Somali National Army forces near Buulobarde," the US African Command said in a statement on Wednesday.

No civilians were injured, it added.

"The defensive strikes allowed the Somali National Army and African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) forces to regain the initiative and continue the operation to disrupt Al Shabab in the Hiran region of central Somalia," the statement said.

"This operation is the largest combined Somali and ATMIS offensive operation in five years."

Violence has increased in the Hiran region this month as authorities have engaged locals in efforts to reclaim villages from Al Shabab.

Residents reported fierce fighting between Somali forces and terrorists in Booco this week, while senior military officials told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that there were casualties on both sides.