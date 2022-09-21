The number of investigative proceedings against criminal gangs has increased enormously, Germany’s interior minister said.

"We have a record number of investigations," Nancy Faeser told a news conference in Berlin on Wednesday, while presenting an annual report on organised crime in Germany.

According to the Federal Criminal Police Office’s (BKA) report, the number of organised-crime investigations increased from 594 to 696 in 2021, which included drug trade, violence, economic and cybercrimes.

At least 7,503 suspects were arrested, up from 6,529 in 2020, according to the report. Some 7.5 percent of the suspects were armed.

One of the reasons for the increased number of investigations was the information obtained by the police about the criminals, after the hacking of EncroChat's secret communications network.

READ MORE: Politically motivated crimes hit a record high in Germany

Economic damage