President Joe Biden has declared at the United Nations that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets" of the UN with its "brutal, needless war” in Ukraine.

Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia's seven-month attacks on Wednesday, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians in Ukraine “should make your blood run cold."

And he said President Vladimir Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for Russia's responsibilities as a signer of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

He said the war is an affront to the heart of what the international body stands for as he looked to rally allies to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.

He criticised Russia for scheduling “sham referenda” this week in territory it has forcibly seized in Ukraine.

“A permanent member of the UN Security Council invaded its neighbour, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the UN charter," he told his UN audience.

Biden called on all nations, whether democracies or autocracies, to speak out against Russia's attack and to bolster's Ukraine effort to defend itself.

“We will stand in solidarity against Russia’s aggression, period," Biden said.

