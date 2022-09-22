Russia is hurrying to tighten its grip on four Ukrainian regions as pro-Russian leaders announce referendums seeking annexation to Moscow.

The votes, which are to last five days, will take place from September 23 to 27 in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, and Kherson and Zaporizka in the south, raising fears that it could further escalate the ongoing conflict.

Russia already considers Luhansk and Donetsk, which together make up the Donbass region that Moscow partially took over in 2014, to be independent states. Ukraine and many countries consider all parts of Ukraine held by Russian forces to be illegally occupied.

As per Reuters, Russia now holds about 60 percent of Donetsk and had captured nearly all of Luhansk by July after slow advances during months of intense fighting.

Those gains are now under threat after Russian forces were driven from neighbouring Kharkiv province this month, losing control of their main supply lines for much of the Donetsk and Luhansk frontlines.

A call for a referendum amidst a raging conflict has drawn criticism and condemnation from key players in the international community, who have gathered in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

French President Emmanuel Macron attributed the call for the annexation vote as a “parody of democracy”, saying the action represented “a return to the age of imperialism and colonialism”.

Meanwhile, speaking to the press at the White House, United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan says Washington will never recognise the results coming out of the referendum as legitimate.

“These referendums are an affront to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that underpin the international system and lie at the heart of the United Nations Charter,” Sullivan told reporters.

The pro-Russian leaders of the four regions, however, have signalled their willingness to announce a vote seeking annexation of the territories they administer to Russia, Russia Todayreports.

Vladimir Rogov, head of the body administering Zaporizka, says, “We want certainty and a stable happy future for our homeland. We are ready to fulfill our right for self-determination and settle once and for all the issue of the territorial status of our region.”

Mobilisation of troops

In what could be seen as an escalatory measure in the conflict, now into its seventh month, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced today the country’s biggest troop mobilisation since the Second World War.