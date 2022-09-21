Iran's president has said that the US "trampled upon" Tehran's nuclear accord with global powers in a speech to world leaders at the United Nations.

Ebrahim Raisi addressed the UN General Assembly on Wednesday as talks to revive the nuclear deal approached a take-it-or-leave-it moment.

Former US president Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the deal in 2018 has led Tehran to abandon over time every limitation the accord imposed on its nuclear enrichment.

European Union officials have warned the window for securing a deal is about to close.

The 2015 agreement that was brokered under the Obama administration placed curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme in exchange for billions of dollars in sanctions relief, which Tehran insists it has never received.

"America trampled upon the nuclear accord," said Raisi, who was sworn-in as president only a year ago.

