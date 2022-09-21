Governments in Europe have earmarked nearly $495 billion (500 billion euros) in the last year to cushion citizens and companies from soaring gas and power prices, according to a researchreport published by think-tank Bruegel.

Months of surging prices have seen governments roll out measures to curb retail power prices, slash energy taxes and give subsidies to bill-payers.

European gas and power prices have rocketed as Russia has cut fuel exports to retaliate for Western sanctions over its offensive on Ukraine.

The EU's 27 countries have collectively allocated $311 billion (314 billion euros) for measures to ease the pain, while Britain has set aside $176 billion (178 billion euros), according to Brussels-based Bruegel.

If the cash governments have earmarked to nationalise, bail out or provide loans to ailing energy utilities was included, then EU governments have spent closer to $446 billion (450 billion euros), the think-tank said.

Germany nationalised gas importer Uniper on Wednesday and Britain capped the wholesale cost of electricity and gas for businesses.

READ MORE: EU seeks $140B to cope with energy crisis