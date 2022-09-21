Clashes broke between police and protesters near a rally by Italian election frontrunner Giorgia Meloni, police have said, after she complained about the lack of law and order at her events.

On Tuesday evening, riot officers charged a group of around 50 people trying to disrupt Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party rally in Palermo, Sicily, media reports said on Wednesday.

Police said in a statement that "containment" measures were used on a group of demonstrators, saying an officer was hit by one protester.

A demonstrator was also held after throwing a bottle at police, the statement said. Reports said they were released a few hours later.

The Repubblica daily newspaper said one of its reporters was hurt in the clashes, which it documented in a video published online.

The Sicilian parliamentary press association said other journalists were also pushed, adding that it "hopes these are only incidents and not the restoration of a climate that must belong only to history".

