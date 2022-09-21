Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called an early presidential election, pressing ahead with a plan he announced earlier this month.

The snap elections are to take place on November 20, according to a decree published by his office, on Wednesday.

The vote, which he is likely to win, will cut his current term, but will give him a longer second term after a recent constitutional reform in the oil-rich Central Asian nation changed it to seven years from five.

Analysts say holding an early election minimises risks from a potential deterioration of the economy and loss of public support amid geopolitical turbulence in the broader post-Soviet region.

It also gives Tokayev a head start after he implemented a series of reforms, announced a minimum wage increase and other handouts, and parted ways with his predecessor Nursultan Nazarbayev.