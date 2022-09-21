Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilisation of reservists — those with relevant combat and service experience — in order to bolster Russia's military campaign in Ukraine.

In a televised address to the nation on Wednesday, he vowed to use "all available means" to protect Russian territory, remarks that came after Moscow-held regions of Ukraine announced annexation referendums in an apparently coordinated move.

The votes announced on Tuesday, already denounced by Kiev and the West as a "sham", will dramatically up the stakes in the seven-month old conflict in Ukraine by giving Moscow the ability to accuse Ukrainian forces of attacking its own territory.

In his pre-recorded address, Putin accused the West of trying to "destroy" his country through its backing of Kiev, and said Russia needed to support those in Ukraine who wanted to "determine their own future".

Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu later told state television that some 300,000 reservists would be called up.

Only those with relevant combat and service experience will be mobilised, Shoigu said. He added that there are around 25 million people who fit this criteria, but only around 1 percent of them will be mobilised.

The mobilisation is being carried out to control "already liberated territories", said Shoigu, referring to Ukrainian territories under Russian control.

'All means at our disposal'

"When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people. This is not a bluff," Putin said, in what appeared to be a reference to Russia’s nuclear capability.

"Those who are trying to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the wind can also turn in their direction," Putin added.