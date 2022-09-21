Türkiye's Coast Guard Command has saved the lives of 283 irregular migrants and refugees in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The refugees were rescued after an emergency call was received on Monday night from a location some 160 kilometres south of Kas, a coastal town in southwestern Türkiye, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

After the mayday call from the refugee boat, all nearby commercial ships were contacted and directed to reach the location while four Turkish Coast Guard boats were also dispatched to the site.

The Turkish Navy also sent a frigate and corvette to assist in the rescue mission. It also used a drone to track down the boat, footage showed.

The refugees and migrants, including women and children, safely boarded a commercial vessel that reached their location, which then headed to southern Antalya province accompanied by Turkish Coast Guard ships.

Türkiye has rescued tens of thousands of refugees and migrants in the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean seas, fleeing conflicts in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

READ MORE: UN: Greece creates 'atmosphere of fear' for migrants, rights organisations

'Greece turned Aegean into graveyard'