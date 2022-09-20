Hurricane Fiona has battered the Turks and Caicos Islands as a powerful Category 3 storm after leaving a trail of destruction in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Fiona has left at least two people dead as it churned on Tuesday across the Caribbean — a man whose home was swept away in the French overseas department of Guadeloupe and another in the Dominican Republic who died while cutting down a tree.

The Turks and Caicos, a British territory of some 38,000 people, was being lashed by heavy rains and strong winds on Tuesday as Fiona crept northwards on a path that could see the storm approaching Bermuda late Thursday.

"Hurricane Fiona has proven to be an unpredictable storm," Anya Williams, the deputy governor of the Turks and Caicos, said in a broadcast.

Williams said no casualties or serious injuries had been reported in the Turks and Caicos overnight but she urged residents to continue to shelter in place.

Blackouts were reported on Grand Turk and several other islands in the archipelago and 165 people were admitted to shelters, she said, adding that Britain's Royal Navy and the US Coast Guard are standing by providing assistance.

The top US disaster management official was headed to Puerto Rico meanwhile to assess the damage in the US territory still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria five years ago.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Fiona was packing maximum winds nearing 185 kilometres per hour, making it a major hurricane, and it is expected to become even stronger.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader declared three eastern provinces to be disaster zones: La Altagracia — home to the popular resort of Punta Cana — El Seibo and Hato Mayor.

Several roads were flooded or cut off by falling trees or electric poles around Punta Cana, where the power was knocked out.