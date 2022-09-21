WORLD
2 MIN READ
Japanese man sets himself on fire near PM Kishida's office
Man sets himself alight in Tokyo after telling police he is opposed to plans for a state funeral for assassinated ex-PM Shinzo Abe, local media report.
Japanese man sets himself on fire near PM Kishida's office
Police officers and firefighters investigate at the site where a man set himself on fire, near PM Kishida's official residence in Tokyo. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 21, 2022

A man has been taken to hospital unconscious after apparently setting himself on fire near the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, local media reported.

Initial details about the Wednesday incident in Tokyo were slim, and the police and prime minister's office declined to comment.

TV Asahi said the man set himself alight after telling police he was opposed to plans for a state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The TV station said a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was injured in the process.

Opposition to Abe's funeral?

RECOMMENDED

Kyodo news agency and other outlets said police were called to the scene after reports a man was "engulfed in flames".

It said a note was found near the man, expressing his opposition to the funeral.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot dead on July 8 while campaigning and a publicly funded state funeral honouring him will be held on September 27.

But state funerals are rare in Japan, and the decision has been controversial, with polls showing about half the public is opposed to the idea.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Australia's leading arts festival apologises for barring Palestinian writer
Over 250 flee slum blaze near Seoul's affluent Gangnam district
No one wants to be photographed with Netanyahu anymore, says Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan
Qatar fashion show postponed to March over regional security concerns
New Zealand shuts embassy in Iran amid 'deteriorating security situation'
Israel kills Palestinian woman, wounds others in Gaza despite ceasefire
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Türkiye on board as major global oceans protection treaty enters into force
Japan and US expand cooperation on missiles, military drills amid tensions with China
Protesters clash with federal officers in Minnesota after latest shooting by ICE agent
Greenland, Denmark united against US 'threats' to seize island: Russian envoy
US, Mexico reaffirm security cooperation as Washington demands faster border results
Trump supports 'newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government' in Israel-besieged Gaza
Trump announces formation of Gaza 'board of peace'