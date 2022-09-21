A man has been taken to hospital unconscious after apparently setting himself on fire near the office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, local media reported.

Initial details about the Wednesday incident in Tokyo were slim, and the police and prime minister's office declined to comment.

TV Asahi said the man set himself alight after telling police he was opposed to plans for a state funeral for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

The TV station said a police officer who tried to extinguish the fire was injured in the process.

Opposition to Abe's funeral?