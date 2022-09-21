The US Department of Defense has launched a review of its psychological warfare operations after the discovery of fake accounts on social media promoting pro-West disinformation, an official has confirmed.

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder confirmed on Tuesday the review after a Washington Post report said social media giants Facebook and Twitter had shut down a number of fake accounts suspecting they were created by the US military.

Ryder did not confirm or deny that the military was behind fake accounts, and said the information still needed to be reviewed.

He cautioned against assuming that the Defense Department was behind the accounts, leaving it possible that another government agency was involved.

He said the review is "an opportunity for us to assess the current work that's being done in this arena."

The Washington Post noted a report last month by Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory on pro-Western covert influence operations.

The report said Twitter and Facebook parent Meta had removed nearly 150 US and Britain-origin accounts in July and August engaging in "inauthentic behaviour."

The Graphika-Stanford investigation said that after analysing the accounts they discovered an interconnected web of accounts on eight social media platforms that had been using "deceptive tactics" to promote pro-Western narratives in the Middle East and in Central Asia.

READ MORE: Elon Musk puts Twitter deal on hold over fake account details