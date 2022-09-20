Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid have met in New York on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Lapid visited Erdogan at Turkevi Center or Turkish House, in Manhattan, on Tuesday and the meeting was closed to the media.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said bilateral and regional issues were discussed.

"Very good, very open, very candid and we discussed all the aspects of our relations," Cavusoglu said, noting that both sides exchanged views on regional developments as well.