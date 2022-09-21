An Israel-driven erosion of occupied East Jerusalem’s historic religious status quo continues to threaten Palestinian presence in the area along with Muslim and Christian holy sites, speakers have told a gathering hosted by an Arab think-tank in the US capital.

“We are living in continuous deterioration of the status quo. It is facing big challenges from the Israeli policy,” Nazmi al Jubeh, who teaches history and archeology at Palestine’s Birzeit University, said in a webinar hosted by the Washington DC-based Arab Center on Tuesday.

Al Jubeh said the Islamic Waqf –– a Jordan-managed organisation that runs the Al Aqsa mosque’s affairs –– is fast losing control over the religious complex due to partition. He said the lack of Palestinian leadership inside occupied East Jerusalem, besides Israel bringing more illegal settlers, will ultimately drive all Palestinians out of the city.

“Israel has managed to destroy local leadership in Jerusalem, which was in the past represented through the Orient House. So, we don’t have any direct relationship with the Israeli administration concerning the city,” he said.

Orient House served as the headquarters of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) until 2001 when Israel closed it.

“The destruction is very real, the partition is very real, and we all have to take it seriously,” al Jubeh warned.

First initiated by the Ottoman Empire in 1852 and later adopted by Great Britain, the status quo is a framework that regulates the administration of the religious sites in Jerusalem but has been repeatedly violated since Israel occupied the city in the late ’60s.

‘Denationalisation’ of Palestinians

Israeli attorney Daniel Seidmann said the erosion was exacerbated in 2017 when “rabbis associated with the settlers in the West Bank began not only to permit Jewish visits to the site but also encourage it.”

Seidmann, who also specialises in Israel-Palestine relations, said that former US president Donald Trump’s plan for Jerusalem has greatly undermined the status quo, which has since been adopted by Israel as a policy.

Driven by hardline groups that weaponise faith, such as the “end of days” Evangelicals in Washington and the Temple Mount Movement in occupied East Jerusalem, the goal has turned into “shrinking the Palestinian space”.

“What we have been witnessing for many years is the increase of settlement activities in this area by biblically-motivated settlers and their increasing impact on shaping the landscape and the public domain,” Seidmann said.

“What we are witnessing here is the fragmentation of East Jerusalem, the denationalisation of Palestinians and the marginalisation of Christian and Muslim equities.”