Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for a "dignified way out" of the seven-month Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"Together, we need to find a reasonably practical diplomatic solution that will give both sides a dignified way out of the crisis," Erdogan told the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

He spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone moments before addressing the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly with an urgent appeal for peace.

He said a lasting peace must be based on protecting Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"We will continue to increase our efforts to end the war that has flared up again in recent days on the basis of Ukraine's territorial integrity and independence.

"I invite international organisations and all countries to give sincere support to Türkiye's efforts."

One of UN's greatest achievements

The Türkiye-brokered deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports has been one of the UN's greatest achievements in recent years, Erdogan said.

"As a result of our intense efforts with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, we have ensured that Ukrainian grain reaches the world via the Black Sea," Erdogan added.

"This agreement, which is of critical importance in maintaining global grain supplies, is one of the greatest achievements of the UN in recent years."

Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to restart grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February.

'Greece turning Aegean Sea into graveyard of refugees'

Erdogan lashed out at Greece for its "persecution" of migrants in the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean.

"While we are struggling to prevent the deaths of more babies like Aylan (Kurdi), Greece is turning the Aegean into a graveyard of refugees with its unlawful and reckless pushbacks," said Erdogan.

The refugee crisis cannot be solved by placing innocent people seeking a better future in concentration camps or leaving them on boats to die, he added.

"It is high time for Europe and the UN to put an end to these atrocities that are tantamount to crimes against humanity," he said.

