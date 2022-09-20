The United Nations' massive global summit has returned with a stark warning from the world body's chief of an upcoming "winter of global discontent" from rising prices, a warming planet and deadly conflicts.

After two years of pandemic restrictions and video addresses, the UN General Assembly again asked leaders to come in person if they wish to speak - with a sole exception made for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, while saluting efforts for global cooperation, warned of a dire state of the planet on Tuesday.

"A winter of global discontent is on the horizon," Guterres said as he opened the annual General Assembly.

"Trust is crumbling, inequalities are exploding, our planet is burning. People are hurting - with the most vulnerable suffering the most."

With global temperatures rising and a chunk of Pakistan the size of the United Kingdom recently under water, Guterres lashed out at fossil fuel companies and the "suicidal war against nature."

"Let's tell it like it is - our world is addicted to fossil fuels. It's time for an intervention. We need to hold fossil fuel companies and their enablers to account," Guterres said.

He called on all developed economies to tax profits from fossil fuels and dedicate the funds both to compensate for damage from climate change and to help people struggling with high prices.

"Polluters must pay," Guterres said.

