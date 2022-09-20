A German law requiring telecoms companies to retain customer data is a breach of EU legislation, a European court has ruled, prompting the justice minister to vow an overhaul of the rules.

Firms Telekom Deutschland and SpaceNet took action in the German courts challenging the law that obliged telecoms firms to retain customers' traffic and location data for several weeks to fight serious crime.

The case headed to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Luxembourg, which ruled against the German legislation on Tuesday.

"EU law precludes the general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data," the court said in a statement, confirming its previous judgements on the issue.

The Federal Administrative Court, one of Germany's top courts, had argued there was a limited possibility of conclusions being drawn about people's private lives from the data, and sufficient safeguards were in place.

But the ECJ said the German legislation - which required traffic data to be retained for 10 weeks, and location for four - applies to a "very broad set" of information.

It "may allow very precise conclusions to be drawn concerning the private lives of the persons whose data are retained... and, in particular, enable a profile of those persons to be established."

Data privacy, a sensitive issue