For Mahsuma Tastanova, it was during the mid-1970s that her artistic creativity began to shape in her family’s dimly-lit living room in Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent.

As her father places one of his favourite records on his gramophone and lowers the stylus, the sound of Turkish music fills the atmosphere. Four-year-old Mahsuma is soon called to dance, handkerchief in hand, her parents cheering her on.

Moments like this from her childhood shaped Mahsuma’s aspirations.

“I’ve had a love for Türkiye for as long as I can remember,” Mahsuma told TRT World in an interview, adding that even then, she dreamt of going to Türkiye and painting the country her family spoke so highly of.

Her dream of living in Istanbul took form when she started watching the Turkish TV series ‘Calikusu’ in the late ‘80s. So mesmerised was she by Istanbul’s beauty that Mahsuma, then in her teenage years, couldn’t unglue her eyes from the screen.

“I watched that show over and over again. It was clear to me then and there that I was meant to live in Istanbul,” Mahsuma said.

Colouring a neighbourhood

Walking down a slope in the Kadirga district of Istanbul’s Fatih, I found Mahsuma sitting at a small hotel’s cafe chatting with a couple of locals.

I had trouble getting her attention as she was absorbed in a conversation about which attraction she would be painting next: the Basilica Cistern or the Dolmabahce Palace?

Once she realised that I was the person she was supposed to meet, she enthusiastically gestured me into the hotel and said: “Come, I’ll show you all my paintings.”

Mahsuma had arrived in Istanbul in 2012 with nothing to her name. Having left her whole life and family behind in Tashkent, she couldn’t find a job as a painter and had to start working as a nanny to make a living.

“I was finally in Istanbul, the city of my dreams, so I didn’t mind that I couldn’t find a painting job. But the city never stopped inspiring me. I was constantly looking for an opportunity to start painting,” Mahsuma recalls.

That opportunity presented itself a decade later in 2020, thanks to a chance encounter with Cuma Bey, the owner of Isil Hotel in Kadirga, who was renovating his establishment.

Noticing that the building’s walls could use some colour, Mahsuma volunteered to paint the hotel and began working the next day as Cuma Bey immediately accepted her offer.

She painted Istanbul’s famous sights — including the Ayasofya Grand Mosque, Rumeli Fortress, Maiden’s Tower, and Galata Tower — onto the outer walls of the hotel. She even depicted the Conquest of Constantinople on one wall, depicting Mehmed the Conqueror on horseback in front of the Walls of Constantinople.

“Istanbul became my muse. Living in this magnificent city, surrounded by history, provided me with an endless spring of inspiration and motivation,” Mahsuma said as she took me through Kadirga under the scorching sun, showing me each one of her murals with a delighted smile on her face.

The murals of Isil Hotel were only the beginning for Mahsuma, who began attracting more and more attention from locals and tourists. Her art was so admired that in no time, Mahsuma had her murals decorating the walls of several other hotels around the district, with more queuing up to summon the strokes of her paintbrush.

Today, some call her by the name “Kadirga gulu,” meaning “the rose of Kadirga,” as she is recognised for adorning the district.