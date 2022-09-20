Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have signed a goodwill document to extend Türkiye's Zero Waste project across the world.

Erdogan and Guterres had a meeting at the UN headquarters on Monday, which tackled environmental issues, including "Zero Waste," a project launched in 2017 by the first lady in Türkiye.

The project aims to contain waste under sustainable development principles and reduce pollution.

Following the meeting, Guterres said that waste is a vital problem for today and the project in this sense is very valuable and impressive.

The UN chief also called on UN countries to expand Türkiye's Zero Waste project globally as part of the environmentalist project, which is among the most important issues the UN is struggling with.

Common intentions