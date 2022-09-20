Tunisia's anti-terrorism police have detained for one day Ali Laarayedh, a former prime minister and senior official in the opposition Ennahda party, on terrorism charges, lawyers have said.

In the same case, the police postponed the hearing of Tunisia's opposition leader and speaker of the dissolved parliament Rached Ghannouchi to midday on Tuesday, after waiting for about 14 hours.

It is expected that Laarayedh will appear before a judge on Wednesday, lawyer Mokthar Jmayi told Reuters.

"We are shocked..the file is completely empty and without any evidence", Samir Dilou, another lawyer said.

Ennahda denies accusations of terrorism, calling it a political attack on a foe of President Kais Saied.

READ MORE: Tunisia opposition 'decides' to boycott December polls