US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in a bid to ease tensions and maintain a fragile ceasefire between the ex-Soviet countries and rivals following the largest outbreak of hostilities in more than two years.

Blinken, on Monday, brought Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov together at a New York hotel on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly.

It was the foreign ministers' first face-to-face meeting since two days of shelling last week by both sides killed more than 200 troops.

Only Blinken spoke at the start of the meeting at which the Armenian and Azerbaijani delegations sat somberly on opposite sides, separated by US officials.

“We are encouraged by the fact that the fighting has ceased and there has not been” a resumption of shelling, said Blinken, who has spoken several times to the leaders of both countries.

“Strong, sustainable diplomatic engagement is the best path for everyone," he said. “There is a path to a durable peace that resolves the differences.“

