Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Ukraine: Russian referendums will destroy possibility of talks

Any referendums on joining Russia in Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories would destroy any remaining window for talks between Kiev and Moscow, Ukrainian publication Liga.net cited the Ukrainian president's office spokesperson as saying.

"Without the referendums, there is still the smallest chance for a diplomatic solution. After the referendums - no," Liga.net quoted Serhiy Nykyforov as saying.

He made the comments in response to Russian-backed officials in four occupied Ukrainian regions announcing plans for referendums over the next week on formally joining Russia.

Ukraine to keep liberating its territories: Ukrainian FM

Ukraine will keep liberating its territories despite “sham referendums” announced by Russian-backed representatives, the Ukrainian foreign minister has said.

"Sham referendums will not change anything. Neither will any hybrid mobilisation. Russia has been and remains an aggressor illegally occupying parts of Ukrainian land," Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

"Ukraine has every right to liberate its territories and will keep liberating them whatever Russia has to say," Kuleba said.

Russia warns France about 'unacceptable' arms deliveries to Ukraine

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko in a meeting with France's ambassador to Moscow Pierre Levy warned Paris against the "unacceptable" delivery of weapons to Ukraine.

"Attention was focused on the unacceptability of further pumping Ukraine with Western, including French, weapons that the Kiev regime uses to shell civilian and infrastructure facilities," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Russian stocks plunge on martial law fears, Ukraine referendums

Russian stocks plunged to their lowest in a month as Moscow reignited martial law fears with new legislation and plans to hold referendums on Russian-controlled regions in east Ukraine sped forwards apace.

Stocks hit their lowest since mid-August, with the dollar-denominated RTS index down 9.2 percent to 1,155.1 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 8.7 percent lower at 2,218.0 points, earlier sinking to 2,171.92 points, its lowest point since August 16.

Russia's parliament approved a bill to toughen punishments for a host of crimes such as desertion, damage to military property and insubordination if they were committed during military mobilisation or combat situations.

Ukraine calls for bespoke IMF and World Bank programmes

Ukraine will push for unprecedented and bespoke International Monetary Fund and World Bank packages worth tens of billions of dollars in the coming weeks to shore up its war-ravaged finances, the country's top debt management chief said.

Ukraine's army has regained swathes of its territory from Russia in recent weeks but the financial and humanitarian costs of the nearly eight-month-old war continue to rise.

Its budget this month estimated it faces a $38 billion shortfall next year, money that will need to either come from the Western backers and multi-laterals or else be printed. Those Western backers and multi-laterals are already set to provide around $20 billion this year.

Putin accuses EU of blocking Russian fertiliser

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the European Union of blocking 300,000 tonnes of Russian fertiliser from reaching the world's poorest countries.

"The height of cynicism is that even our offer... to transfer for free 300,000 tonnes of Russian fertiliser blocked in European ports because of sanctions to countries that need it is still without an answer," he said in televised remarks.

"It's clear - they do not want to let our companies make money," he said, "but we would like to donate (the fertiliser in question) to countries that need it."

Russia will not enter Euro 2024 qualifying draw

Russia will not take part in the draw for qualifying for Euro 2024, the country's football federation announced.

The Russian national team was banned by UEFA and FIFA earlier this year following the attack against Ukraine.

"The Russian national team will not participate in the draw for the qualifying stage of Euro 2024," the Russian Football Union said in a statement.

Russia ex-leader says Donbass vote would bolster Ukraine mission

Russia's former president has said if Ukraine's breakaway regions vote to join Russia, it will allow Moscow to utilise its full military capability in the Donbass region.

Dmitry Medvedev, who is also a former prime minister, said that ballots in the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk republics to integrate into Russia would help protect residents of the east Ukraine region by expanding Moscow's military mandate.

"Encroachment into Russian territory is a crime and if it is committed, that allows you to use all possible force in self-defence," Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia's security council said on social media. Medvedev said the votes would correct "historical justice" and be irreversible.

That is why these referendums are so feared in Kiev and in the West. That is why they need to be carried out - Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president and prime minister

Russian-backed separatists in Kherson say they will hold vote on joining Russia

Russian-backed officials in the Kherson region of Ukraine say they have decided to hold a referendum on joining Russia and have urged the Kremlin to give its permission as soon as possible, the separatist head of the region has said.

In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed head of Kherson, said he hoped Kherson would become "a part of Russia, a fully-fledged subject of a united country."

Russian forces control around 95% of Ukraine's Kherson territory in the south of country. Saldo did not name a date for the proposed vote.