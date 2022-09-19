WORLD
2 MIN READ
Magnitude 7.6 quake hits Mexico City, no immediate reports of casualties
Mexico City's earthquake alarms rang out less than an hour after the capital held emergency disaster drills, sending people spilling out into the streets again.
Magnitude 7.6 quake hits Mexico City, no immediate reports of casualties
On September 19, 1985 a 8.1 magnitude quake in Mexico City killed more than 10,000 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings. / AFP
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 19, 2022

A powerful earthquake has struck western Mexico, shaking buildings hundreds of miles away in Mexico City on the anniversary of two major tremors in 1985 and 2017, seismologists said.

The national seismological agency reported the quake was of magnitude 7.4, while the United States Geological Survey estimated it at 7.6.

The epicentre was located 59 kilometres (37 miles) south of Coalcoman in the state of Michoacan on the Pacific coast and several hundred kilometres west of Mexico City, according to Mexican seismologists.

Michoacan's Public Security Department said there were no immediate reports of significant damage in that state beyond some cracks in buildings in the town of Coalcoman.

Mexico City's earthquake alarms rang out less than an hour after the capital held emergency disaster drills, sending people spilling out into the streets again.

The Pacific tsunami centre has issued a tsunami warning for Mexico.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Frida the rescue dog emerges as hero of Mexican earthquake

"It felt terrible," Karina Suarez, 37, said after evacuating the building where she lives in the capital.

On September 19, 1985 a 8.1 magnitude quake in Mexico City killed more than 10,000 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings.

On the anniversary of that earthquake in 2017, a 7.1 quake left around 370 people dead, mainly in the capital.

READ MORE: Hurricane Agatha gathers pace toward southwest Mexico

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border