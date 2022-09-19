A powerful earthquake has struck western Mexico, shaking buildings hundreds of miles away in Mexico City on the anniversary of two major tremors in 1985 and 2017, seismologists said.

The national seismological agency reported the quake was of magnitude 7.4, while the United States Geological Survey estimated it at 7.6.

The epicentre was located 59 kilometres (37 miles) south of Coalcoman in the state of Michoacan on the Pacific coast and several hundred kilometres west of Mexico City, according to Mexican seismologists.

Michoacan's Public Security Department said there were no immediate reports of significant damage in that state beyond some cracks in buildings in the town of Coalcoman.

Mexico City's earthquake alarms rang out less than an hour after the capital held emergency disaster drills, sending people spilling out into the streets again.

The Pacific tsunami centre has issued a tsunami warning for Mexico.