TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye has taken 'historic' steps to improve quality of education: Erdogan
Türkiye offers completely free-of-charge education to children from kindergarten to university, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his address at Transforming Education Summit in New York.
Türkiye has taken 'historic' steps to improve quality of education: Erdogan
Erdogan stresses that Türkiye, with its scholarship programme, offers free education in the country to thousands of students at different levels every year. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
September 19, 2022

Türkiye has taken "historic" steps in education over the last 20 years, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"Over the last 20 years, we have been taking historic steps to expand education, increase the quality of education and ensure equal opportunities," Erdogan said at the Transforming Education Summit at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday.

Erdogan said the ideal of a strong society and a strong country can only be achieved by making good use of human capital and passing through a qualified education process.

Türkiye offers completely free-of-charge education to children from kindergarten to university, he added.

The president stressed that Türkiye, with its scholarship programme, offers free education in the country to thousands of students at different levels every year.

"We do not keep the children of more than 4 million refugees we host in our country separate from our own children, and we make every effort for their education," he added.

READ MORE: Greening education: A Turkish university paves the way

RECOMMENDED

UN chief warns education becoming 'great divider'

Speaking at the event, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that unequal education was quickly dividing the planet as he sought to keep development on the agenda ahead of a week of diplomacy focused on global crises.

The UN chief called a special summit on education a day before world leaders meet for the annual General Assembly, although a number of key officials including US President Joe Biden delayed their arrivals in New York due to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

"Education is in a deep crisis. Instead of being the great enabler, education is fast becoming the great divide," Guterres told the summit.

He warned that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a "devastating impact" on learning, with poor students lacking technology at a particular disadvantage, and conflicts further disrupting schools.

Guterres appealed to all countries to prioritise increasing spending per student even amid question marks over the global economy.

READ MORE: US Muslim group honours Turkish first lady for her humanitarian efforts

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border