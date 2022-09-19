Türkiye has slammed the US House speaker's recent remarks made during her visit to Armenia, saying they aim to "sabotage diplomatic efforts" in the region.

"The statements made by the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during her visit to Armenia, which are incompatible with current and historical facts, completely devoid of good faith, reflecting a biased point of view, and sabotaging diplomatic efforts, are unacceptable," Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Monday on Twitter.

Pelosi on Sunday condemned Azerbaijan for what she described as "illegal" border attacks on Armenia, and pledged US support for Armenia's sovereignty.

Calling on the US administration to clarify whether the statements by Pelosi and "few lobby-backed politicians, aiming for Armenian diaspora's votes," reflect the official view of the state, Oktay urged all international actors to act "fairly" and "responsibly."

"At a time when lasting peace and stability in the region is sorely needed, I invite all international actors to act fairly, consciously and, above all, responsibly," he added.

