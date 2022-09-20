It all started with a reissue of a record by Anadolu rock living legend, Selda Bagcan, that somehow fell into the hands of Jasper Verhulst, bass player and pivotal figure of the wildly successful Turkish psyche revival band Altin Gun.

“That was the first Turkish music I really discovered, reissued around ten years ago on Finders Keepers, a British label,” says Verhulst.

Verhulst had come to Istanbul to play bass for Dutch act Jacco Gardner. During his stay, he did a fair amount of crate-digging in Istanbul record stores.

Not only did the discovery of rare Turkish grooves lead to the forging of Verhulst’s new brainchild, Altin Gun, but the band’s distinctive ethno-rock spanning sound, discovered by cult Seattle radio station KEXP – that rocketed the band to dance floor fame – also fueled a world-wide craving for rare Turkish vinyl from the seventies.

Anadolu rock–or -pop, as it is sometimes called–is the name of a specific Turkish rock and folk hybrid sound which made use of flanged-out psychedelic guitar effects, popular in the West in the early seventies.

It also incorporated Turkish instrumentation, like baglama and electro baglama mainly, as well as traditional percussion instruments. Some of its best and most known practitioners were Erkin Koray, Baris Manco, Cem Karaca and Selda Bagcan.

“What appealed to me about Anadolu rock,” says Verhulst, “is the combination of Turkish tradition with seventies psychedelia and synthesizers, spacey effects like flangers and tape delays, and stuff like that. It was just a really nice blend and worked really well. In a lot of countries, people started combining folk music with the modern sounds of that day, but I think that in Türkiye it worked really well, better than in some other modern countries, I guess.”

The Turkish psychedelic sound, which thrived for around ten years and was quashed by the coup in Türkiye in 1980, appealed to a domestic audience who longed for something rocky that was locally inflected. It also had an allure for Westerners, who picked up on its familiar guitar groove, which at the same time blended Turkish ethno touches.

This was the time when many adventurous Western travellers were following the hippy trail through Istanbul to India, the Beatles were jamming with Indian sitar maestro Ravi Shankar, and the Rolling Stones were proclaiming their affinity for Moroccan gnawa all-stars Nass El Ghiwane.

The Latino Wave

In the 1990s, Anadolu rock gradually started to make itself known to a new generation of listeners through Turkish and German-Turkish rap and hip-hop acts, like Cartel and Islamic Force in Germany, who would sample Baris Manco or Erkin Koray riffs.

However, Turkish hip-hop remained for the most part in the Turkish musical ghetto, and it would take another generation to resuscitate the music in a way that appealed to the tastes of an international audience.

Koray, who prefers to by name Grup Ses, is an enigmatic Istanbul crate-digger and beat-maker. He claims to have been collecting rare Turkish grooves since 1998.