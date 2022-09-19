A Pakistani court has quashed terrorism charges against former prime minister Imran Khan for "threatening" a judge and police officials.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah ordered on Monday the police to remove the terrorism charges against Khan.

In his speech during a rally on August 20, Khan said he will take legal action against the capital Islamabad’s police chief, and a judicial official who ordered two-day physical remand of his chief of staff Shehbaz Gill.

Gill is facing sedition charges for remarks that allegedly aimed to incite mutiny within Pakistan’s powerful military. However, last week the same court released Gill on bail.

Later the government filed a case against Khan under terrorism law which was challenged by Khan's party in the Islamabad High Court.

Khan is already on bail in the said case from the anti-terrorism court in the capital Islamabad.

