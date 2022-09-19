The Kremlin has said reports of mass graves discovered in the formerly Russian-controlled city of Izyum in eastern Ukraine are fabrications.

"These are lies," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding Moscow "will stand up for the truth in this story".

For Peskov it was "the same scenario as in Bucha", a town outside the capital Kiev where dozens of bodies in civilian clothing were found in the streets after Russian troops left in the early stages of the nearly seven-month-old conflict.

Moscow has refuted accusations of extrajudicial killings there.

Last week, some 450 graves were discovered in forests outside Izyum after the strategic city was recaptured from the Russians by Ukrainian troops.

Ukrainian forces swept through the Kharkiv region this month after bursting through the front line, sending thousands of Russian troops fleeing and abandoning their tanks and ammunition, and clawing back swathes of territory, including Izyum.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said investigators at the site in Izyum had found evidence of torture, including bodies with hands tied, and accused Russian troops of committing "war crimes".

Ukrainian officials said 99 percent of the exhumed bodies showed signs of violent death.

READ MORE:Ukraine finds mass grave of 'more than 440 bodies' in Izyum city