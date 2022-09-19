WORLD
2 MIN READ
Typhoon wipes out power, hurts dozens in Japan
More than 60 people have been injured, including those who fell down in the rain or were hit by shards of glass, according to Japanese media reports.
Typhoon wipes out power, hurts dozens in Japan
High waves hit the breakwater at a port in Aki, Kochi prefecture, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, as a powerful typhoon approaching southern Japan on Sunday lashed the region with strong winds and heavy rain. / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 19, 2022

A powerful typhoon slammed southwestern Japan with fierce rainfall and winds on Monday, injuring dozens of people, as it swerved north toward Tokyo.

Residential streets were flooded with muddy water from rivers, and swathes of homes lost power after Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall in the Kyushu region on Sunday.

The typhoon was packing sustained winds of 108 kilometers per hour (67 mph) and gusts up to 162 kilometers (100 miles) per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Tens of thousands of people spent the night at gymnasiums and other facilities in a precautionary evacuation of vulnerable homes.

More than 60 people have been injured, including those who fell down in the rain or were hit by shards of glass, according to Japanese media reports.

READ MORE:'Like never before': Japan issues rare warning ahead of powerful typhoon

RECOMMENDED

Massive destruction

Torrential winds smashed signboards. A construction crane snapped and a window at a pachinko parlor was shattered in Kagoshima city, southwestern Japan.

Bullet trains and airlines suspended service. Warnings were issued about landslides and swelling rivers. Convenience store chains and delivery services temporarily shuttered in southwestern Japan, while some highways were closed and people had some problems with cell phone connections.

The storm is forecast to continue its northeasterly path over Japan’s main island of Honshu, unleashing heavy rainfall over the region that includes the cities of Osaka and Kyoto, before arriving in Tokyo on Tuesday and moving toward northeastern Japan.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border