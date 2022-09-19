Türkiye expects the US to act in cooperation with it in the fight against terrorist groups such as the PKK/YPG and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"We expect our American friends to act in cooperation in our fight against the PKK, YPG and FETO in a manner befitting the spirit of alliance," Erdogan said on Sunday at a dinner event organised by the Turkish American National Steering Committee (TASC) at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Erdogan said Turkish authorities have been "meticulously" working with their US counterparts to bring FETO leader Fetullah Gulen and the group's members to Turkish justice.

Fight against terrorism

One of the topics that frayed relations between Ankara and Washington is fighting against terrorism.

The US has declared its policy of arming the YPG in Syria, as a tool to fight against Daesh, a move that Türkiye sees as a threat to its territorial integrity.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, which has been listed as a foreign terrorist organisation by both US and Türkiye.

Since 2016, Türkiye has conducted several major operations against YPG/PKK and Daesh to root out terrorist organisations from its borders.

The president stressed that Türkiye will continue to fight against the FETO, PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorist groups, adding: "We will remove the dark shadow of terror from our region.”

The US is hosting Fetullah Gulen, leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, the man who orchestrated the military coup attempt on the Turkish elected government in July 2016.