Hurricane Fiona barreled toward Puerto Rico's coast, knocking out all power and threatening to cause "catastrophic flooding" in the US island territory.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday that the eye of the storm was approaching the southwest coast of Puerto Rico, and that "catastrophic flooding" was expected there and in the Dominican Republic, an island nation to the west.

Packing winds of 140 kilometres per hour, Fiona is forecast to strengthen further in the next 48 hours as it moves toward Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic before heading north into the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Weather Service's San Juan office also warned on Twitter of "life-threatening flash flooding of streams, highways and streets, as well as urban, low-lying and poorly drained areas."

The island lost power as Fiona neared Puerto Rico, Governor Pedro Pierluisi said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"Due to the effect of the hurricane, the electrical system is currently out of service," he said, adding that flooding has been reported in various parts of the island.

State of emergency declared