Heavy monsoon rains and landslides have killed almost 50 people in Nepal and India in recent days, authorities said.

In western Nepal at least 22 people died after landslides buried more than 100 houses on Friday, police official Narayan Dangi said on Sunday.

Eleven people were injured, including three airlifted to hospital by army helicopter.

"Rescue teams are still searching for one missing person," Dangi said.

A major relief operation was underway with the police and army clearing debris and distributing food, tents and clothes.

READ MORE: Changing rainfall patterns impacting India’s rice production