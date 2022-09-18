WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rain and landslides kill dozens in Nepal and India
Monsoon rains, which have caused widespread devastation in Pakistan, continue to batter countries in the region.
Rain and landslides kill dozens in Nepal and India
Monsoon rainfall is hard to forecast and varies considerably, but scientists believe that climate change is making the monsoon stronger and more erratic. / AP
By Fatıma Taşkömür
September 18, 2022

Heavy monsoon rains and landslides have killed almost 50 people in Nepal and India in recent days, authorities said.

In western Nepal at least 22 people died after landslides buried more than 100 houses on Friday, police official Narayan Dangi said on Sunday.

Eleven people were injured, including three airlifted to hospital by army helicopter.

"Rescue teams are still searching for one missing person," Dangi said.

A major relief operation was underway with the police and army clearing debris and distributing food, tents and clothes.

READ MORE: Changing rainfall patterns impacting India’s rice production

RECOMMENDED

Monsoon rains in India

Over the border in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, heavy rains have killed 26 people since Friday, officials said.

The fatalities included nine labourers buried alive when a wall under construction in the state capital Lucknow collapsed on their huts, according to a government statement.

The annual monsoon brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rain but it also brings death and destruction, with nearly 1,500 people killed in Pakistan in recent weeks.

The rainfall is hard to forecast and varies considerably, but scientists believe that climate change is making the monsoon stronger and more erratic.

READ MORE: Scientists say Western nations owe flood reparations to Pakistan

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border