The European Union's executive arm has proposed suspending 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in financing for Hungary, where the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces criticism for misusing funds.

The EU and Hungary have been at loggerheads for months, with Brussels suspecting the government led by nationalist Orban of undercutting the rule of law and using EU money to enrich its cronies.

The European Commission's budget commissioner, Johannes Hahn told a press conference on Sunday that Budapest was expected to make "game changer" anti-corruption reforms in wake of the funding cut.

The development comes just days after European Parliament declared that Hungary was no longer a "full democracy" in a symbolic vote that infuriated Orban's government.

Despite being a EU member, Hungary has taken a neutral stance on Ukraine conflict and publicly criticised sanctions on Russia.

The money facing the axe comes from a fund, which helps member countries like Hungary upgrade infrastructure and improve economies.

Any action to suspend the funds must be approved by the EU member countries.

They have one month to decide whether to freeze Hungary's funds.