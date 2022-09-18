Muslim and Hindu community leaders have called for calm after young men clashed with each other on Saturday in Leicester, a city in central UK.

Tensions remained high on Sunday with the police saying it have increased its presence on the streets and started snap checks to stop youngsters from getting into more further confrontation.

People took to social media on Saturday evening sharing footage and pictures of a mob chanting "Jai Shree Ram" (Victory to Lord Rama) slogans as it marched through Belgrave Road, the centre of the Asian community in the city. TRT World wasn't able to independently authenticate the footage.

In the videos shared on social media, dozens of masked men can be seen marching as police officers try to keep the them in line.

Some people in the midst of a mob gathered on Belgrave Road hurled glass bottles at Muslim counter-protesters, Anadolu Agency reported.

Muslim leaders have asked community members to stop sharing unverified videos and news on social media, which can create more confusion.

A large number of police were dispatched to increase security, authorities said.